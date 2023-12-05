Quiet and private villa

This immaculate two-bedroom villa encapsulates both convenience and tranquillity.
Listing agent Lisa Sherry of PRD Nationwide Ramsgate Beach said it is ideal for a young family or those looking to downsize.
"It is a full brick construction and there are only four villas in the whole complex," Lisa said. "Positioned at the rear of the block, it basically has no noise from the road."
The villa enjoys a generous open plan layout that is full of light and has great air flow.
It features a new kitchen with stone benches, Smeg induction cooktop and oven, dishwasher, plus ample storage cupboards and pantry.
There are built-in wardrobes in both bedrooms plus a generous en suite bathroom in the main bedroom.
"The fact there are two bathrooms in a two-bedroom villa is great," Lisa said.
Enjoying ducted zoned air-conditioning throughout as well as a large manicured private courtyard with barbecue area, that is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.
Completing the home is a single remote-control lock-up garage with internal entry.
"The property offers close proximity to Sydney Airport, Sydney CBD, Rockdale Plaza and beaches," Lisa said.
