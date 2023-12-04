St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Beverly Hills' Austin Reserve chosen for playground upgrade

December 5 2023 - 8:47am
Council staff are set to remove the existing local play-space at Austin Ave Reserve to make way for new equipment with a small footprint and intentional design.
Austin Avenue Reserve playspace in Beverley Hills has been identified as a top priority for an exciting upgrade, and Georges River Council is seeking residents input to shape the space.

