Beverly Hills' Austin Reserve chosen for playground upgrade

Austin Avenue Reserve playspace in Beverley Hills has been identified as a top priority for an exciting upgrade, and Georges River Council is seeking residents input to shape the space.
With the remaining budget available under the Local Playground Upgrade Program for 2023-2024, Austin Ave Reserve emerged as the most popular local park following an attendance count survey at Austin Ave, Bridgeview, and Yuruga Reserves.
Council staff are set to remove the existing local play-space at Austin Ave Reserve to make way for new equipment with a small footprint and intentional design.
It will be constructed with modern, interactive, and inclusive play equipment, catering to various age groups.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "We want the community to be actively involved in shaping their local space.
"Austin Ave Reserve is a hub for our residents, and we are committed to creating a vibrant, inclusive environment that reflects their preferences."
Before diving into the design phase, the team is setting out to engage with the local community to ensure their preferences are incorporated.
The community consultation will be open until Sunday, December 10 and residents are encouraged to share the ways they currently engage with the space and the type of play equipment they would like to see in their local park.
Georges River Council aims to create a space that resonates with the community's needs and desires.
To learn more and to get involved, visit the Austin Avenue Reserve Your Say Page.
