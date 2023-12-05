Hughes MP Jenny Ware says Parliamentary Friends of Autoimmune Diseases group is a beacon of hope Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware, together with MPs from across the Chamber, has launched the Parliamentary Friends of Autoimmune Diseases group. Picture supplied

"As we are moving into a new year, with the usual resolutions many of us make regarding leading healthier lifestyles, this week I am writing about some of the health issues that I am looking into as part of my parliamentary role," Hughes MP Jenny Ware said.

"First, autoimmune diseases. Over 1 million Australians grapple with the challenges of an autoimmune disease including inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, lupus, multiple sclerosis, Hashimoto's, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

"These are debilitating health conditions for sufferers where the body's immune system for reasons unknown, attacks its own cells, tissues and organs, causing inflammation and damage.

"Despite advances in medical science, we find ourselves still in the Dark Ages regarding the understanding, treatment, and prevention of these diseases.



"Factors such as inflammation, environmental toxins, and stress appear to contribute to these conditions, but the exact trigger remains elusive.

"Last week, I, together with MPs from across the Chamber, Dr Sophie Scamps, Member for Mackellar (Ind) and Dr Gordon Reid, Member for Robertson (ALP) launched the Parliamentary Friends of Autoimmune Diseases group.



"The launch of this group is more than just a formality; it is a beacon of hope. Our mission is to enhance the awareness of autoimmune disorders amongst legislators and to intensify advocacy for funding research.

"This research is crucial, as it holds the promise of leading us to not only a complete cure but also the prevention of these life-altering diseases.

"Diabetes is another chronic health condition that impacts even more Australians than autoimmune diseases.



"The public inquiry into diabetes (all forms - type 1, type 2 and gestational), launched by the House Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Sport continues.



"As a committee member, I have heard submissions from a range of groups and individuals who may present different views on issues around diabetes but are all committed to policy making and being part of the decision-making process around the management, treatment and prevention of diabetes.

"This committee is expected to hand down its recommendations in the first half of next year.

"Australia's unpaid carers are our unsung heroes, many of whom care for Australians with chronic health conditions.



"As part of my role on the Social Policy and Legal Affairs committee, we are considering the various roles performed by these carers and how they can be better recognised within our community.

"The role of federal parliamentarians crosses over many aspects of the lives of Australians.



"It is an ongoing privilege for me to work on improving the lives of Australians, particularly insofar as they are impacted by various health conditions."

