Heatwave set to peak on Saturday

With only one week into summer, the heat has well and truly arrived.
Temperatures are expected to peak close to an extreme 40 degrees across Sydney on Saturday, December 9, after a few days of hot weather leading up to the swelter.
There is likely to be a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, with some reprieve on Sunday, when temperatures to a top of 27 degrees.
NSW Health Executive Director of Health Protection, Jeremy McAnulty said people should take extra care to prevent heat-related illness.
"Hot weather puts a lot of strain on the body, including dehydration, and can make underlying health conditions worse," Dr McAnulty said.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone's health, but some people are more vulnerable, including people older than 65 years of age, babies and young children, people with certain medical conditions, people who work outside, pregnant women, people who live alone or are socially isolated and people who are homeless.
"It is important for people to know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones cool," Dr McAnulty said.
"If they can, they should also take the time to check on vulnerable and elderly neighbours and family to ensure their safety in the heat."
People can reduce their risk of heat-related illness by avoiding being outdoors in the hottest part of the day, keeping the home cooler by using air-conditioning or electric fans and closing doors, windows, blinds and curtains before it gets hot, limiting physical activity to early in the morning when it's coolest, staying hydrated by drinking water regularly, before thirst kicks in.
