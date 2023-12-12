St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cronulla RSL tells story of amazing army nurse, who became Sutherland Hospital's first matron

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beryl Bonfield was appointed the foundation matron of The Sutherland Hospital. Picture supplied
Beryl Bonfield was appointed the foundation matron of The Sutherland Hospital. Picture supplied

Cronulla RSL Memorial Club is recognising the extraordinary story of World War II army nurse and founding matron of Sutherland Hospital, Beryl Bonfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.