Cronulla RSL tells story of amazing army nurse, who became Sutherland Hospital's first matron

Cronulla RSL Memorial Club is recognising the extraordinary story of World War II army nurse and founding matron of Sutherland Hospital, Beryl Bonfield.
Extensive research has resulted in the creation of "an insightful and heartfelt" episode of the club's podcast, Friends by The Beach.
A group of former Sutherland Hospital nurses, who served under Matron Bonfield, along with her nephew, attended the launch of the podcast.
The two-part episode traces Matron Bonfield's life, including her postings with Australian General Hospitals in Palestine, Egypt, New Guinea, Borneo and Japan, and her involvement in the Tokyo War Crime Trials.
Her flight in 1949, as an assistant to the pilot in a flight from the UK to Australia in a single engine Proctor III aircraft with wooden wings, one engine and storage space for only 40 gallons of petrol, is another highlight.
Cronulla RSL community projects manager Natalie Hawkins said the former Cronulla resident was "an amazing lady with an incredible story".
After the war, Beryl nursed the war wounded at Concord Repatriation Hospital and as matron of Yass Hospital and Tweed District Hospital at Murwillumbah before becoming foundation matron of The Sutherland Hospital (the official name) in 1957.
Matron Bonfield was responsible for staffing both the 200-bed hospital and the adjoining nurses' home.
"She brought the same regimentation to her new role, as she had in the army," Ms Hawkins said.
"Beryl worked to ensure that the TSH Nurses Training School was equipped to be the best in the state."
Former nurses Robyn Price, Thelma Halyard, Kay Davison, Sandra Jackson, Barbara Hampton, Jennifer Melbourne, Dianne Cooper and Denise Kirby recall the matron's passion for health care in the podcast.
Matron Bonfield was also involved in organisations such as the State Emergency Services Nurses Unit, Girl Guides, Quota Club, St John's Ambulance, Presbyterian Sunday School and the Cronulla Musical Club.
She retired in 1979 and, about the same time, was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia Medal.
In 1961, Matron Bonfield joined Cronulla RSL Sub-Branch, where she was granted life membership.
She passed away in 2004, at the age of 91.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.