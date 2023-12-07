Bridging the age gap with school care trial program

A project that aims to break down barriers of age and create meaningful links is being launched at two Sutherland Shire primary schools.
Caringbah and Jannali East public schools will offer Generation Connection, an inter-generational program launched by TheirCare, an Outside of Schools Hours Care (OSCH) provider.
It's designed to bring a fresh approach to community connection, and was inspired by the ABC TV show, Old People's Home for 4 Year-Olds/Teenagers.
The two schools are among 10 in NSW that will trial the program across 12 months and in the school holidays.
TheirCare are the recipients of a Vacation Care Grant, rewarded for innovation in vacation care.
Participants will share experiences that foster a sense of belonging and support the development of lifelong communication and social skills in young people. Activities include, gardening, cooking, a magic show and excursions to community nature reserves or botanical gardens. The exchange of knowledge and skills is set to increase confidence, joy, and a willingness to try something new.
TheirCare Chief Executive Mike Abela says the aim is to create lifelong memories for each child.
"These days, opting into holiday program isn't only for working parents, with many families citing the social and emotional benefits for children, whilst keeping them entertained as the main driver," he said.
"School holiday programs often accept bookings from children who don't usually attend the host schools, making it a great way for children to connect to others."
The initiative will be launched in early 2024 but participants are needed.
