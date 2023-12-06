Arrests made over alleged kidnapping

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have charged two people over their involvement in two alleged kidnappings earlier this year under Strike Force Lutetium.
Just before midnight on November 4, emergency services were called Lidcombe, following reports a 36-year-old man had been assaulted and forced into a vehicle.
About 11pm the following day the man was found on Lower Washington Drive, Bonnet Bay, suffering facial injuries.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition.
Investigations revealed the incident was linked to the alleged kidnapping of a 44-year-old man from Regents Park on October 6. He was returned home the following day suffering minor facial injuries. Detectives charged three people who remain before the courts.
Detective arrested and charged an 18-year-old man at Yagoona on December 6, and arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy at Condell Park. The 18-year-old was refused bail and appeared before Bankstown Local Court on December 6 The boy was refused bail to appear before a children's court on December 7.
