St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Community

Fundraiser for 'terrific and tenacious' Ted

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 9 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cronulla community showed its support for Ted Thomson, who was diagnosed with aggressive cancer. Picture by John Veage
The Cronulla community showed its support for Ted Thomson, who was diagnosed with aggressive cancer. Picture by John Veage

A sold-out fundraiser at the Brass Monkey on December 7 showcased a massive outpouring of support for Cronulla's Ted Thomson, who is battling aggressive cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help