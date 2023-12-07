St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News
Community

A Christmas give-back luncheon

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 7 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jubilee Community Services volunteers were rewarded for their yearly efforts. Picture supplied
Jubilee Community Services volunteers were rewarded for their yearly efforts. Picture supplied

The Christmas spirit was high at the Jubilee Community Services end of year luncheon recently, when members commemorated the memories of long-standing volunteers who were pioneers in helping to establish the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.