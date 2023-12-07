A Christmas give-back luncheon

The Christmas spirit was high at the Jubilee Community Services end of year luncheon recently, when members commemorated the memories of long-standing volunteers who were pioneers in helping to establish the organisation.
Founding volunteer members Johnand Lois Loughnan were recognised at the event alongside an annual Perpetual Volunteer Award. This year it was given to all the volunteers who served throughout the year on the committee.
Funds raised go back to helping improve the quality of life and wellbeing of senior residents through the adult leisure learning programs.
