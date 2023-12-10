From HSC to starring role: young actor breaks the mould

San Souci's Alyssa Sullivan, 19, has wrapped up production on a short film, Worth The Fight, produced by Young Actors Assembly. (YAA).
The Malta-born rising star of the screen wrote and starred in the coming-of-age drama, which explores the transformative journey of the character Elise (played by Ms Sullivan), and three other formidable kickboxing students who unite for a life-altering adventure to train in Japan's most prestigious martial arts program.
When she moved to Sydney, Ms Sullivan joined the Young Actors Assembly, where she honed her craft under the guidance of esteemed acting coach David Cuthbertson. It was at YAA where she met Rayden Casano, her co-star playing the antagonist Ace, a fellow martial arts enthusiast.
The idea for the film came about through their shared passion for martial arts, eventually materialising when Mr Cuthbertson initiated the Writers Bootcamp. During her HSC studies at Sylvania High School, Ms Sullivan juggled the filmmaking process.
She credits family friend and martial arts coach, James Philips for, "helping awaken a confidence in myself that I never knew I could find," she said. It motivated her to continue pursuing martial arts despite facing gender biases upon her return to Malta. "The film aims to shed light on misogyny in the martial arts world and inspire viewers to break gender barriers," Ms Sullivan said.
Collaborating with co-writer Griffin Zardo and director Adam Marks, the actor infused 'the ripple effect' into the film, exploring how small actions can lead to significant consequences. The creative team examined the prevailing ideals of masculinity in the sport and society, questioning the roots of misogyny.
Ms Sullivan said the film delivered a powerful message of perseverance, tenacity, and the importance of overcoming adversity in an often resistant world. The characters evolve from naivety to an awareness of harsh realities, showcasing the maturation process and the strength found in facing challenges head-on, she said.
Currently in post-production, Worth The Fight is set to premiere at Paddington's Palace Chauvel Cinema on December 18.
