St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

From HSC to starring role: young actor breaks the mould

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 11 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

San Souci's Alyssa Sullivan, 19, has wrapped up production on a short film, Worth The Fight, produced by Young Actors Assembly. (YAA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.