St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Heatwave causes power outage at Southgate Shopping Centre

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A customer sent the Leader this photo of discarded food she said was from Woolworths, outside Southgate Shopping Centre Sylvania, which experienced a power outage on December 9. Picture supplied
A customer sent the Leader this photo of discarded food she said was from Woolworths, outside Southgate Shopping Centre Sylvania, which experienced a power outage on December 9. Picture supplied

A power outage during the hottest part of the day on Saturday, affected half of the stores at Southgate Shopping Centre Sylvania, with one having to dump trolleys full of perishable food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.