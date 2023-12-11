TAFE wants to hear from the community about how it can improve

TAFE NSW has launched its first digital community consultation to seek input from every resident across NSW on how its training, support services, and facilities can better support and enable their community.
People are being invited to participate and share their community needs and aspirations with the public training provider.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Regional and Community Engagement Alison McGaffin said people have the option to participate in the online survey and ideas board.
"As regional economies and local communities transform, TAFE NSW wants to be on the front foot of developing community-based solutions aligned to their needs," Ms McGaffin said.
"At its heart, this is about ensuring communities feel strongly connected to TAFE NSW. Whether you're a local business owner, a parent, a school leaver, or have diverse needs, we want to hear from you.
"You can answer from your individual perspective, or on behalf of a business or community group you represent. Gathering these insights helps TAFE NSW ensure we are well-positioned to help your community thrive."
The consultation will be hosted on the 'Have your Say' Platform, an all-of-government digital community engagement platform in partnership with the Department of Customer Service. It is open until February 6.
Ms McGaffin said TAFE NSW is the country's most geographically and demographically diverse training provider.
"TAFE NSW needs to hear from a range of voices to ensure all people have access to the training and services they need to participate in their local communities," she said.
She said the initiative means all NSW residents can help shape the future of their local TAFE NSW. "Our goal is to build an environment in which local communities have greater participation in shaping localised partnerships and training solutions. This will ensure greater educational and social impact," she said.
