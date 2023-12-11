St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

TAFE wants to hear from the community about how it can improve

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help shape the future of TAFE with a community consultation, open until February 6. Picture supplied
Help shape the future of TAFE with a community consultation, open until February 6. Picture supplied

TAFE NSW has launched its first digital community consultation to seek input from every resident across NSW on how its training, support services, and facilities can better support and enable their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.