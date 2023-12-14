Girls' school wins museum project with sentiment attached

The Museum's Head of Education Jared Wilkins, congratulated students on their inventive and informative videos. "These short films combine the use of digital technology and museum theatre techniques to tell these uniquely Australian stories in new ways," he said. "Allowing students to make their own connections with, and expressions of, Australian history is a key aim of Australia's Defining Moments Digital Classroom. Not only do the students learn something each year, so do the judging panel as students often choose stories from their local community and share something we didn't know."