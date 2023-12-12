Ways to enjoy a reduced cost and stress-free Christmas season Advertising Feature

Give older family members the gift of your time and energy. Picture Shutterstock

The festive season is here. And as Andy Williams' classic 1963 Christmas song reminds us, "It's the most wonderful time of the year".

But it's often also the most stressful, busy and tiring.

This year, a leading mental health expert is encouraging Australians to take back the season.

"While Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, it can take over your life and easily get out of hand," Tracy Horton said.

"It's been a big year for many families in Australia, and now, with another interest rate rise just before Christmas, I think we will see a lot less, 'ho, ho, ho', and a considerable amount of, 'oh, no, no, no'."

According to Tracy, it's important for people to regain control of the impact the silly season can have on our mental health and bank balance.

Christmas is about giving and it was never intended to financially stress anyone. - Tracy Horton

"As a culture, we have to observe the tradition and, this year in particular, try and find ways to enjoy the festive experience with less money and less stress," she said.

Here are some ways to help reduce the cost and strain of Christmas.

Play to the strength of the season

"We are lucky that Christmas is our summer, so why don't we do away with the big roasts and traditional meals just this once and leave that to our English cousins who can't go without," Tracy said.

"Instead, let's do light food, finger food, grazing platters, cold meats and seafood. Let's serve it outside and enjoy the fresh breeze and sun.

"The benefits of this are many: less electricity is used, everyone will be happier with a good dose of vitamin D, and the food will be simple, cheaper and stress-free."

Don't budge the budget

"Go shopping with an understanding of the amount you can spend and watch out for buy now pay later schemes and credit card payments," Tracy said. "While they may be easy in December, they will leave you crying and stressed in January.

"Plan to have all the shopping done on time so you don't grab expensive last-minute gifts. These are budget killers."

Secret Santa can take the sting out of the cost of Christmas, only to prove painful because of the logistics.

Websites or apps such as Elfster can help simplify everything by doing an anonymous draw for you, as well as including other clever features such as letting you ask secret Q&As of individuals or the whole group.

Give the gift of time

International Country Director at Triple P - Positive Parenting Program Carol Markie-Dadds said that with many Australian families needing to tighten their belts, parents and carers may feel stressed and pressured to provide a happy festive season for their children.

"One of the best ways families can create a positive, nurturing environment is by focusing on building connections these holidays," she said.

"Giving your undivided attention to your child is a great way to help them feel special and will strengthen your relationship in the years to come.

"Best of all, it's free and can even be used as a creative present, such as giving your children a 'gift voucher' to spend time doing the things you both enjoy, like cuddling on the couch reading a book together, doing an outdoor activity, or playing a game."

Start inexpensive traditions

"The cry of most adult Aussies is, 'I am too time-poor', but if we can find some time, then a very efficient way to save money is to make our own gifts," Tracy said. "Little containers of encouraging notes or vouchers for people to cash in with you over the year also make great gifts.

"Write thoughtful cards. Writing is such a powerful gift. Christmas is about giving, and it was never intended to financially stress anyone."

"The best traditions are often free or low cost - think visiting local light displays, holiday parades, or having a themed movie night at home," Carol said.

"Children can feel a sense of family belonging and have lots of fun with family traditions, as well as adding new ones."