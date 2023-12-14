Ramsgate Beach house sparks a spellbinding display

What's Christmas got to do with Harry Potter you might ask?
Combine the obvious aspect of magic with childhood imagination and you are a step closer.
At this Ramsgate Beach house, there is no snowman, reindeer or an inkling of a Santa Claus beard nor sleigh, but rather a world of wizards capturing the essence of creativity.
Glowing in all its evening brightness, the family home transformed into a Harry Potter-themed property during the suburb's popular Christmas lights display. From each night until Boxing Day, it will light up the night's sky.
The spellbinding house at 30 Alfred Street is owned by Sue and Chris Papas, whose grandsons are big fans of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling.
Hogwarts, golden snitches, Dobby statues and willow trees galore, the decorative display is open for free viewing daily from 7.30pm.
