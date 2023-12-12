Enjoy tranquil fairway views

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Have you ever wished you could walk out your back door onto your favourite golf course? Well, with this property you can do just that.
Fronting Kareela Golf Course, enjoy a round of golf or head straight to the 19th hole at Sharks.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said this amazing home won a design award when it was constructed. "You can see why," he said. "Every window looks out at the golf course and the tree tops, and provides ample natural light throughout the home."
The solid brick family home is nestled in a sought after, quiet cul-de-sac offering a relaxed and private lifestyle whilst also convenient to the vibrant Kareela shopping village.
Internally the home features stunning vaulted ceilings and a versatile floor plan currently offering four large bedrooms, the main with walk-in robe, en suite with spa bath and access to a private, secluded courtyard.
There's also three entertaining verandas overlooking the golf course, a north facing private salt/chlorine pool and a billiards room or potential fifth bedroom on the entry level.
The separate studio or teenagers retreat with private side entry is an added bonus with kitchenette, bathroom and covered veranda with blossoming peach tree.
Other features include air-conditioning, combustion fireplaces, ceiling fans, 17 solar panels and oversized garage with new door.
