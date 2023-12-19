If you have a Year 12 student in your life, you'll know the past few weeks have been all about escaping with friends (perhaps interstate or any number of postcodes by the coast) and chillaxing, partying, or both.
Make no mistake, Schoolies comes in all shapes and sizes for 2023's graduates, but it remains a much-loved ritual. Now they're home, and Christmas is just around the corner. That still leaves a considerable block of time to fill, however, before they begin tertiary studies or whatever they may have planned for 2024 and beyond.
So, what does summer have in store? "Life after school is likely to be a journey," Raising Children Network director Derek McCormack said. "It's about adapting and taking advantage of opportunities that come as the individual changes and develops new skills and interests. When parents and carers are helping their teenagers explore options and plan for the future, it can help to take into consideration their child's interests and values.
"Ask questions to get them thinking about what really interests them, such as 'what are you passionate about?' and 'what types of things do you most enjoy doing?'. These can help guide them toward suitable options."
Their responses could be applied to any number of pursuits, such as:
A road trip. This could be with family (a great way to clock up hours for kids who are still on their L plates) or fellow graduates - who doesn't have nostalgia about those carefree days, hitting the open road without a care in the world?
Concerts, entertainment. Whether they love music or sports, the summer line-up never disappoints.
A casual job. There's so much to be gained here - decent pocket money, meeting new people and life skills they'll take with them forever.
Volunteering. While this could be with a local registered agency or sports club, it could be as simple as helping out a grandparent or elderly neighbour in their garden.
Life admin. Summer is the ideal time to start adulting, be it creating a resume or revamping their bedroom to reflect the next chapter better. Looming course offers may also determine other life admin that needs sorting.
There's no need to panic for Year 12 graduates with no idea what life will look like in 2024. And parents, take heed.
"Parents can help their children get ideas about what interests them by encouraging them to talk to family, friends and other role models about their jobs, careers and employment histories and visiting career expos," McCormack said. "Parents should keep in mind that it is OK if their child doesn't know what they want to do or decides on something then changes their mind. Remember it is common for people to change jobs and careers many times during their working lives."
With exams now behind us, it's time to unwind and take it easy. However, for numerous young people, summer days may not unfold as carefree as they should. The future beckons, yet apprehension about the unfamiliar can cause stress.
If you feel overwhelmed, strategies and plenty of support are available to help make those significant changes more manageable. Rupert Saunders, national clinical advisor at headspace, has some expert advice for those about to leave school.
"It's not uncommon to feel stress and uncertainty around times of change and what will happen next, and that's OK. There is no right or wrong way to feel about it," Mr Saunders said. Concerns surrounding new social situations, fitting in, and coping with new tasks are all normal, as well as getting to grips with an unknown environment or meeting the expectations of starting work.
"Physical signs of excitement, stress and anxiety can all feel the same to the body, and all these emotions can be felt at the same time," Mr Saunders said. It's important to look out for the early warning signs that might mean you need extra support.
"If your mind can't stop thinking about an unknown scenario, you are less inclined to do an activity you usually enjoy, or you are having difficulty eating or sleeping, it might be time to check in," Mr Saunders said. "Challenges and conflict in your relationships can also occur when you are feeling worried."
Some tips for coping with stress include:
If one of your family members has just left school, and they are more withdrawn, flat, worried, or have mood changes or outbursts, these could be signs they are not coping well.
"If you noticed this over time, check in with them. It's OK not to have all the answers, but it shows your love and interest," Mr Saunders said. "Some young people may be reluctant to talk; remind them that when they are ready, you are there to listen."
Families can go to the headspace website, where there is advice on well-being and navigating life on the 'I'm supporting a young person' page. The important thing to remember is if you are struggling, don't hesitate to reach out. Young people aged 12 to 25 and their families can find support by visiting headspace.org.au.