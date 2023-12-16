St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Symbio Wildlife Park funds koala warning signs on Heathcote Road for rest of mating season

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 17 2023 - 10:41am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Native mammal keepers Nicole McLean (left), Liz Florance, Zoe Ridge and Caroline Badert with Laurie the koala and environment centre members John Souvleris and Lily Meier. Picture supplied
Native mammal keepers Nicole McLean (left), Liz Florance, Zoe Ridge and Caroline Badert with Laurie the koala and environment centre members John Souvleris and Lily Meier. Picture supplied

Community-funded electronic signs alerting motorists to be careful of koalas on Heathcote Road will stay in place until the end of the mating season thanks to a large donation by Symbio Wildlife Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.