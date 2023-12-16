Symbio Wildlife Park funds koala warning signs on Heathcote Road for rest of mating season

Community-funded electronic signs alerting motorists to be careful of koalas on Heathcote Road will stay in place until the end of the mating season thanks to a large donation by Symbio Wildlife Park.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre set up the two trailer-mounted variable message sign (VMS) units at recorded koala kill spots in September.
The warnings complement static signs installed by Transport for NSW, which the environment centre considers are less effective and not located in priority sites.
The signs were initially funded only for a fortnight, but donations from the public provided a four-week extension.
Symbio Wildlife Park's donation will mean the signs will remain in place for the rest of summer.
The campaign has also received support from the Woronora Valley Residents Association and the Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokesman John Souvleris said the 24km stretch of Heathcote Road was dangerous for koalas and motorists alike.
"Low-light conditions between dawn and dusk when koalas are most active makes it hard for drivers to see them," he said.
"We're very glad Symbio's generous donation will help build public awareness, encourage drivers to be vigilant, and to take extra care."
Mr Souvleris said koalas were often photographed sleeping in trees, but in the wild they could travel many kilometres at night while searching for mates.
"Young juvenile koalas also leave their mothers and seek new territory of their own at this time of year," he said.
Symbio's native mammal keeper Liz Florance said, "As koalas are an endangered species, we raised funds for Save the Koala month, hoping to raise more awareness for koalas in this region
"With such strong koala populations found in our own backyard, this aligns with our role around education, and allows us to further educate our community on the importance of this iconic species".
Three koalas have been rescued from Heathcote Road since the signs were set up in late September.
A koala, who was given the name Joe after his rescuer, Joe Grima, was shown in dashcam footage walking directly down the middle of the road as oncoming traffic approached.
In November, Sandy Point residents Kendel and Leo Gomez directed another koala into the bush away from the middle of the road after seeing what they originally thought was a plastic bag of rubbish on the road.
A third koala was rescued on Heathcote Rd shortly after the hazard reduction burn at the Holsworthy defence base in October. The koala was found between ANSTO and the clay shooting club, sitting in the middle of the road in an area near where the burn took place.
The injured koala was transferred to Taronga Zoo but later had to be euthanised due to internal haemorrhaging and multiple fractures.
Mr Souvleris said, "Koala advocacy groups have been asking Transport to urgently address this situation on sections of Heathcote Road since 2018".
"It's disturbing and tremendously sad that we're still hearing of kill after kill. We've put up these signs in an attempt to do something to stop it."
Since October 2022, at least 11 koalas have died as a result of injuries they've received on Heathcote Road.
