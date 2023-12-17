St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Shark Island Contest to make a comeback

John Veage
Updated December 18 2023 - 9:59am, first published 7:54am
Cronulla bodyboarder Mark Sadler pulls into a solid Shark Island pit last month during a good nor-east swell. Picture John Veage
Cronulla's only truly International surfing event, the Bodyboard King Shark Island Challenge is making a welcome comeback to the shallow reef slab for 2024.

