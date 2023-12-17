Hurstville' s Christmas Community Markets: A Heartfelt Gathering

St George's Anglican Church in Hurstville took a simple second-hand market and turned it into something more - a Christmas shopping and food gathering that warmed more than just pockets.
On Saturday, December 9, the revamped second-hand market became a treasure trove for savvy shoppers in Hurstville.
Books, clothing, toys, fresh produce, and more were on display, offering a budget-friendly way to celebrate the holidays.
In collaboration with Anglicare, the event introduced a mobile Community Pantry. For just $12, locals could grab essential items, a small gesture to bring some holiday comfort to those in need.
The event wasn't just about sales; it was about community well-being. Funds raised were directed towards a multifunction sports court at Hurstville Public School and supporting Anglicare' s ongoing Community Pantry efforts.
On a sweltering day, St George's Anglican Church adapted with air-conditioned seating and complimentary chilled water. Volunteers, undeterred by the heat, showcased a diverse range of goods and food stalls.
Despite the heat, community members came out, not just for deals but to support local causes. Stallholders, embodying the spirit of giving, donated their takings, resulting in over $4,000 for Hurstville Public School and Anglicare.
In reflecting on the success of Hurstville's Christmas community Markets, Rev. Dr Brian Tung, senior minister at St George's Anglican Church, said, "The Hurstville community has been truly wonderful. In supporting local causes, the community has come together despite the challenges of the day to make a difference. This event goes beyond the dollars raised. It is a testament to the heart of our wonderful community. I would like to specifically thank Councillor Ben Wang and Georges River Council for sponsoring this event and bringing the community together."
