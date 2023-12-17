Hurstville' s Christmas Community Markets: A Heartfelt Gathering

In reflecting on the success of Hurstville's Christmas community Markets, Rev. Dr Brian Tung, senior minister at St George's Anglican Church, said, "The Hurstville community has been truly wonderful. In supporting local causes, the community has come together despite the challenges of the day to make a difference. This event goes beyond the dollars raised. It is a testament to the heart of our wonderful community. I would like to specifically thank Councillor Ben Wang and Georges River Council for sponsoring this event and bringing the community together."