MP Jenny Ware wishes all in Hughes electorate a Merry Christmas Advertising Feature

Member for Hughes, Jenny Ware wishes you a safe and enjoyable Christmas break. Picture supplied

MP Jenny Ware says Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season to all across the Hughes electorate and the Sutherland Shire.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read my articles published in The Leader this year, and to those who have contacted me to share their thoughts.

"With Christmas fast approaching, this year will be harder for many Australians. Cost-of-living pressure remains the most significant concern raised by constituents contacting my office.

"Since the Albanese Labor Government came to power:

Interest paid on mortgages has almost tripled;

Prices have gone up by more than 9 per cent;

Taxes have gone up by more than 27 per cent; and

Real disposable income per capita has gone backward by 8.6 per cent;

"I have been advocating in Parliament for the government to do more to ease your cost-of-living and will continue to do so.

"Winston Churchill once said, 'We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give'; Charity is a key part of the Christmas spirit and our local charities especially need support these holidays.

"Across the Hughes electorate and the Sutherland Shire, we have seen an increased demand for charitable organisations, helping feed, clothe and support people who, in some cases, are requiring assistance for the first time.

"Demand for food relief has increased by 50 per cent for some services provided by the local food bank, One Meal. Additionally, there is a growing need for children's pre-loved and new items, including toys, clothes, linen, car seats, and prams.



"The Dandelion Support Network, a local charity, has reported that they currently have 150 families on their waiting list to receive items for Christmas. Please give wherever you can during this period.

"I am conscious as well that for many Australians, Christmas can be a lonely time. Let us embrace kindness during this period.



"Reach out to your friends, family, loved ones and neighbours. A simple conversation, cup of coffee, shared meal and a small act of kindness can make a big difference.

"In my last column of the year, I thank The Leader for their support along with everyone across the Hughes electorate and the Sutherland Shire.

"From my family to yours, be safe, have fun, enjoy your Christmas break and may 2024 bring good health, happiness and prosperity.

"The Hughes office will be closed from Saturday, December 23, 2023 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024."

For more information you can visit the website at jennyware.com.au.