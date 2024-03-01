St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

New supportive space for patients at end of life

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 1 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian Ricafuente is one of the staff members who works in the new Supportive and Palliative Care Clinics, which opened at Sutherland Hospital. Picture by Chris Lane
Christian Ricafuente is one of the staff members who works in the new Supportive and Palliative Care Clinics, which opened at Sutherland Hospital. Picture by Chris Lane

Patients facing life-limiting illness have a new space at Sutherland Hospital, which has opened its Supportive and Palliative Care Clinics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.