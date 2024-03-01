New supportive space for patients at end of life

Patients facing life-limiting illness have a new space at Sutherland Hospital, which has opened its Supportive and Palliative Care Clinics.
Adults in the community who have advanced cancer, heart, respiratory, kidney or neurological diseases including dementia will benefit from the clinics, which will be manned by clinic teams including palliative care doctors, nurse specialists, allied health practitioners and administrative staff.
The aim is to relieve pain, improve a person's quality of life in advanced illness where cure is no longer possible, and to seek to understand what values and wishes matter most to a person and their family. Staff will also assist families in coordinating services to help support independence at home.
"We are looking to engage the community and encourage conversations regarding end-of-life," Health Promotion Officer - District Palliative Care of the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, Rachel Craft said.
