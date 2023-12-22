Carss Park pool back on the starting block

The NSW Government will announce tenders for initial scoping and design work to be undertaken for a new aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.
The pool has been closed since 2019 leading to a strong community campaign for the rebuilding of the important community asset.
During the election, NSW Premier Chris Minns committed to work with the Federal Government and Georges River Council to fund a new memorial pool at the site.
Today's announcement marks the first step in delivering on that commitment.
The scoping works will involve identifying what is required to build a new pool Facility at the site.
NSW Premier and Member for Kogarah Chris Minns said, "Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park was the training ground for some of Australia's greatest female swimmers, including Suzie Maroney, Michelle Ford and Janelle Elford.
"Hundreds of thousands of Kogarah kids also learnt to swim at the pool in the 54 years it was open at the site.
"It will also mean the return of local school swimming carnivals.
"I am determined to see a new aquatic facility at the site and give Kogarah families back their place to cool off on a hot summer's day, learn to swim or train for Olympic gold," Mr Minns said.
Minister for Sport and Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper said he NSW Government is committed to working with the Federal Government and Georges River Council to build a new aquatic facility at the iconic site.
"This study will enable us to determine what needs to be done to give the people of Kogarah their pool back and ensure the area continues to be a breeding ground for World and Olympic champions of the future," Mr Kamper said.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said the Kogarah War Memorial Pool holds a special place in the hearts of our community.
"Its closure left a void in the area for families to learn to swim and enjoy recreational activities nearby," Councillor Elmir said.
