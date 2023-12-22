St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Carss Park pool back on the starting block

Updated December 22 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:34pm
From left, Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Natalie Mort, Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir, NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns, Deputy Mayor Elise Borg and Councillor Kathryn Landsberry at the Carss Park pool site.
From left, Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Natalie Mort, Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir, NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns, Deputy Mayor Elise Borg and Councillor Kathryn Landsberry at the Carss Park pool site.

The NSW Government will announce tenders for initial scoping and design work to be undertaken for a new aquatic facility on the site of the former Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park.

