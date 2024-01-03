St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Miles Franklin statue returns to Hurstville

Updated January 4 2024 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
A piece of Hurstville's literary heritage has found her way home with the statue of renowned Australian author Miles Franklin returned to MacMahon Street Courtyard as part of larger streetscape upgrade works.

