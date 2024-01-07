Jody's wild ride for pancreatic research

Southern Sydney's Jody Mielke has set a huge challenge for herself early in the new year to raise some money for cancer research.
It's not unusual for the Australian Mountain bike champ to challenge herself and others around her and has chosen to support friends like Luke Callum and many others with pancreatic cancer.
Jody aims to ride from the Cyclery Studio in Kirrawee to Thredbo which is about 600kms to complete at the Thredbo Cannonball Festival, a week long Gravity Mountain Bike event.
She is riding down to Thredbo on a gravel bike, which is half mountain bike- half road bike.
Known to dress up on random occasions up she may even ride in her purple Carebear outfit which she sometimes wears for the Pancare foundation - which she will wear on the final days Downhill event.
Jody and her friend Luke Callum have been working together in the bike industry for over 25 years - Luke is 45 years old, married, has three kids and has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Jody is supported on the ride by Sydney based Dharko clothing who is sending a support vehicle with her and will give away product, Bexon Crane Rail and Roof Tech a Shire tradesman are also helping out. Jody also has a friend who has done all her off road maps to ensure she gets to her destination safely and on time.
"My bike is called Goldilocks (it has gold taped handlebars) so I don't want to get lost in the bush," she said
She leaves on Thursday 8th February. where she will ride road and dirt bikes to Nowra, then Nowra to Braidwood, Braidwood to Cooma, Cooma to Thredbo.
Jody then gets one day to recover before the five days of the Cannonball Festival.
Jody said she will hike to the top of the race start for every mountain bike run she does - and there are five events.
"Just to add to the challenge and raise as much funds and awareness as possible I will be hiking to the top of Thredbo each day for my race runs down the mountain.
"I will not disappoint and be in dress up costumes for each event too. I love supporting people in need as I'm healthy enough to do this.
"Everyone has someone with cancer close to them and if we can do our bit to help in any way possible I'm in," she said
"I'm fundraising for Pancare Foundation to make a difference to the lives of those affected by upper gastrointestinal cancers - pancreatic, liver, stomach, biliary and oesophageal cancers," she said
"Each year, over 13,000 Australians are diagnosed with these cancers and with some of the lowest survival rates out of all the major cancers, we must act now to fund research which has the potential to deliver breakthroughs in treatment and care - ultimately saving lives.
"This is going to hurt me, the training has been bad enough -I just want to raise as much as I can for others Im not trying to win the world title."
To support Jody's epic ride : https://pancare-gi-cancer.raisely.com/jody-mielke
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.