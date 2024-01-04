Further fine of $300 follows spearing of Blue Groper at Oak Park

A spearfisherman who killed a Blue Groper at Oak Park last weekend has been fined an additional $300.
The fish is thought likely to be the locally loved groper known as Gus, who has lived in that area for about 40 years.
Police issued the man with a $500 on-the-spot fine after the incident on Saturday December 30 for the offence of taking a groper by any method other than a line or handline.
NSW Fisheries Officers have since issued "the person of interest" an additional $300 fine for taking a fish with a spear in waters closed to spearfishing.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Primary Indusrtries (DP) said, "The person of interest showed significant remorse for their actions during the interview with NSW Fisheries Officers".
"It was the person of interest's first fisheries offence," she said.
"Fisheries Officers also took the time to provide the person of interest with education and awareness material to ensure that they know and understand the rules of spearfishing.
"Fishers and spear fishers must make themselves aware of the rules regarding their activities before they undertake any fishing or spearfishing."
Information is available through the FishSmart App or www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing
The Leader has been told compliance action regarding these type of incidents depends on the number and type of species taken, the circumstances of the alleged offending and the history of offending by the individual.
In the last two years, penalties for taking groper not using prescribed methods have ranged from $500 penalty infringement notices issued on the spot to prosecution and court imposed fines of up to $9000 where other species have also been illegally harvested at the same time, including Eastern Rock Lobsters.
The public are urged to report illegal fishing activities to the Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536 or via - Report illegal activity (nsw.gov.au)
