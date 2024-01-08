St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Inaugural Greek Herald Cup

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 8 2024 - 11:21am, first published 11:01am
Sydney Olympic FC and South Melbourne FC will lock horns at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for the second time since 2016 on January 13.
Georges River Council has announced Sydney Olympic FC and South Melbourne FC will come head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated encounter at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for the inaugural Greek Herald Cup.

