Georges River Council has announced Sydney Olympic FC and South Melbourne FC will come head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated encounter at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for the inaugural Greek Herald Cup.
It is the second time the two teams have met since 2016.
Locked in for a 5pm kick-off on Saturday 13 January 2024, the match up comes after both clubs were recently confirmed by Football Australia as participants of Australia's National Second Tier competition.
There were eight foundation clubs chosen in November for the inaugural National Second Tier competition.
The teams are set to showcase their talents and rich heritage in this historic clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah, with fans encouraged to proudly sport the blue and white colours of both clubs to intensify what is already expected to be an electric atmosphere.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said he was excited for such a monumental match to be played in Kogarah at Netsrata.
"Having an event like this in our very own backyard is special," Mayor Elmir said
"To see two great Australian clubs come together once more is exciting and I can't wait to see the show Sydney Olympic FC and South Melbourne FC put on for us.
"I encourage our local community to make their way to the match and wish both teams the best of luck on game day," added the Mayor.
Tickets are went sale on Ticketek from Thursday 21 December 2023 with free admission for children under the age of 15.
