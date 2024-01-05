St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Cronulla beaches make spectacular recovery after storm devastation

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 5 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cronulla beaches have made a spectacular recovery after being devastated by storms in mid-2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.