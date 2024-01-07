St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Dragons knuckling down for a new year

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 8 2024 - 11:25am, first published 9:46am
The new St George Illawarra brains trust-Shane Flanagan and Dean Young-Flanagan is determined to avoid opting for short-term solutions believing there is enough talent in the squad to rise from the NRL cellar. Picture NRL Images
The pundits are saying it looms as another tough year for the Dragons after finishing 16th in 2023, but there is some positivity around their unassuming recruits, rookie talent and even their established Red-V stars who are tipped to take their games to the next level.

