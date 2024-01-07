Dragons knuckling down for a new year

The pundits are saying it looms as another tough year for the Dragons after finishing 16th in 2023, but there is some positivity around their unassuming recruits, rookie talent and even their established Red-V stars who are tipped to take their games to the next level.
Prop Hame Sele is returning on a three-year deal, while Kyle Flanagan will play under his father for the next two seasons, but the 2016 premiership winning mentor won't be rushed into signing any player who isnt what they need going into 2025.
The club has confirmed the signature of Ronald Volkman, the 21-year-old half joins from the New Zealand Warriors where he made his NRL debut in 2022.
He has played five first-grade games and starred for the Warriors' reserve-grade team last season signing a one-year contract with St George Illawarra.
He may be the side's starting five-eighth and will partner veteran halfback Ben Hunt in the middle.
The Dragons are thin in the halves following the deregistration of Junior Amone and the departure of Jayden Sullivan to the Wests Tigers
"Ronald is a valuable pick-up for us at this stage of the pre-season and bolsters a position where we are in need of some more depth.
"The extra competition for spots will strengthen the entire squad while he also adds depth to our goal-kicking options," Flanagan said.
He joins Corey Allan, who has played for three clubs - the Rabbitohs, Bulldogs and Roosters - in the past three seasons, and former Storm forward Tom Eisenhuth who will be among those aiming to prove themselves after being signed on one-year deals.
Boom centre Moses Suli has also signed a contract extension that will keep him in the Red V until at least the end of the 2027 season.
The 25-year-old Tonga international has played 39 games for the Dragons since joining ahead of the 2022 season.
Flanagan said they were glad to be able to secure Moses for a further three seasons.
"He's a powerful, mobile centre whose best football is still in front of him and he will be a key part of our backline over the coming years."
Having missed out on Tonga prop Addin Fonua-Blake, he is still hoping to lure some big-name recruits to the club who can have an impact on the team's performances.
The Dragons also have a crop of highly rated juniors coming through who are expected to be pushing for NRL selection in 2025, headed by Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan and Cyrus Stanley-Traill.
As far as 2024 goes, much will again depend on Hunt, who has consistently been the Dragons best player but asked for a release mid-year after the departure of coach Anthony Griffin.
