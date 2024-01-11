From Port Hacking High to Australian Idol

From Port Hacking High School to the Australian Idol audition stage, musician Dylan Wright is one to watch.
The ex-Sutherland Shire resident who moved to Bangalow in the northern rivers of NSW almost two years ago, has impressed judges on the new season of the television show, which premieres on January 29 on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Ready to unearth the next generation of talent, Australian Idol has presented a snippet of what's to come - and Wright is a standout contestant. With a soulful voice that is already 'radio ready', Wright, 30, is a painter/decorator but his main passion is singing/songwriting.
With the support of his wife Georgia, and daughters Piper, age four, and Rivi, 1, Wright is seizing the opportunity to pursue his long-held passion for giving the show a crack, ready to share his storytelling in emotional depth on the Idol stage.
Returning judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark were clearly impressed by Wright's moving performance at his audition, where he sang an acoustic rendition of the Crowded House classic Better Be Home Soon, leaving judges in tears.
Dedicating the audition to his mother, an amateur opera singer who encouraged Wright's talent and took him to see Crowded House live, he said that "one day I'll be coming back home to her." At a young age Wright took on the role of devoted caregiver to support his mother through her battle with MS and leukemia until she died.
"We had an extremely close bond. If it wasn't for her I wouldn't have done music," Wright said. "She always pushed me in my music and was always happy when I was singing in the house. It was such an important song for me. I grew up listening to it, busking or playing it at weddings. I wanted to stick with what I knew best and what felt the most special to wow the judges. It was scary going in front of such three big people. As soon as it was over and they were happy, I could breathe."
Marcia Hines said the song was one of the most heartfelt performances she had seen because Wright was singing it to someone he loved. "I don't usually cry in the presence of other men," Kyle Sandilands added, and Amy Shark described Wright as a "superstar".
Wright is no stranger to the stage, having performed in various shire venues, building up his repertoire and stage presence. "I grew up playing at The Brass Monkey," he said. "I was always playing at council events. That's a good thing about the area. It's so welcoming and music orientated."
But a change of location called, and the family packed up and moved north. "I grew up in Gymea and was there for most of my childhood, and we moved to Cronulla and had our first daughter there. We love the lifestyle up here now being so close to nature," he said. "It's a bit more chilled and close to a few different areas for music. But we still have family in the shire."
With his Idol journey about to begin, Wright hopes his loyal fan base will support his climb. "Social media plays an important role in that you get to know your audiences more and what they're into," he said. "I like seeing their comments, and growing with them as an artist.
"Being on Australian Idol is a dream come true. I remember playing handball at primary school and talking about Australian Idol and who was going to win - I grew up with the show. I never thought I'd go on TV or try out for a reality show but this is my last chance to try out so I'm just going to go for it. It's the right time. I didn't try out last year because we had just had our second child."
So what can audiences expect? "A wide variety," Wright said. "I played in a brass band in the shire, I have been in an electronic band, a country band, a pop band...I think I can cover a wide variety of sounds but I really like the country/soul pop influences. I take each song and make it my own."
