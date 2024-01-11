From Port Hacking High to Australian Idol

"We had an extremely close bond. If it wasn't for her I wouldn't have done music," Wright said. "She always pushed me in my music and was always happy when I was singing in the house. It was such an important song for me. I grew up listening to it, busking or playing it at weddings. I wanted to stick with what I knew best and what felt the most special to wow the judges. It was scary going in front of such three big people. As soon as it was over and they were happy, I could breathe."