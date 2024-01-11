Police crackdown on illegal use of e-bikes at Cronulla following flood of complaints

Updated
Police say they are acting to stop illegal use of e-bikes in the Cronulla mall and on the Esplanade.
The move follows a flood of complaints to police, state MPs and Sutherland Shire councillors about the situation, which has escalated since Christmas when some of the e-bikes may have been given as presents by parents.
The bikes often carry two or three teenage riders and weave around pedestrians.
Acting Sutherland Shire police commander, Acting Superintendent Rick Johnson said in a statement police were "aware of issues relating to e-bikes and the manner they are ridden, particularly in the Cronulla mall and on the Esplanade".
"Consequently, Sutherland Police have been tasked with performing beat patrols of these two locations with the view of stopping, speaking to and where required taking action against riders disregarding regulations relating to the riding of these bikes, seen to be riding in a dangerous manner or riding a vehicle deemed not to meet requirements to be considered an e-bike.
"These taskings will be an ongoing focus for Sutherland Police."
There are two issues that make for illegal use of e-bikes.
Firstly, they are being ridden in areas where the council has banned bikes of all types from being ridden. Those areas include the mall and the Esplanade from Peryman Place, North Cronulla around to Bass and Flinders Point.
Secondly, the bikes are illegal on public roads and footpaths if the throttle is derestricted, increasing the pedal assist limit, or if the motor is above 500 watts.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said they continued to receive a large volume of complaints from local residents concerned with the unsafe or unlawful use of e-bikes and e-scooters in public places.
"Council has limited powers to enforce road rules applying to e-bikes and e-scooters on public streets," he said.
"Despite this, council's Public Safety Officers are working to support efforts by local police to target and combat the reckless use of e-bikes and e-scooters in high risk areas.
"In recent months, council has sought to increase community awareness of restrictions relating to the use of e-bikes and e-scooters by erecting educational signage in areas like Cronulla mall where their use is not permitted, with staff conducting daily patrols to address problem behaviour.
"Council has also conducted education sessions at schools throughout Sutherland Shire to ensure students are well informed on how to safely and lawfully use these devices.
"Council is keenly focused on supporting the safety of our community and will continue to work closely with local police conducting additional joint patrols targeting those riding e-bikes and e-scooters in a manner that poses a threat to pedestrians, with a strong focus on areas identified as high risk."
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said he had received numerous complaints from constituents.
A spokeswoman said, before Christmas, Mr Speakman wrote to council's chief executive Manjeet Grewal and the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command Commander Craig Middleton, "raising concerns about the proliferation of e-bikes that are being ridden dangerously and at high speed throughout Sutherland Shire, particularly through the Cronulla mall and along the Esplanade".
"He asked that they urgently consider implementing increased policing measures," she said.
Cr Leanne Farmer, who raised the issue at a council meeting in late 2023, leading to a decision to stage an education campaign, returned from a Christmas holiday to a barrage of complaints.
She has been talking to a senior council official about the need for stronger action.
Cr Farmer has taken matters into her own hands on two occasions and asked people illegally riding in the mall to stop.
A "nice kid" did what she requested, but she was abused by a middle-aged man, whom she heard telling another man the e-bike was a Christmas present for his son, but he (the father) also loved riding it.
"We have to find a way to tackle this problem, and parents need to know the consequences," she said.
"We need to tell parents that dangerous use of an e-bike could result in a child losing their life or the parents losing their home".
A Cronulla resident, who served on a government road safety committee in another state and was director of a government CTP (compulsory third party) body and general manager for a private CTP insurer, is alarmed at what he is seeing and has taken it up with police and the council.
"I am an avid road, gravel, and MTB cyclist. I am not against E-Bikes," the resident said in a letter to councillors.
"I have one myself, but it is legal. It does not have a throttle, has a motor under 500 watts, which also only offers pedal assist up to 25 kph after which the motor cuts out, which is required by the law.
"It is only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously injured, especially the young ones who are speeding around on them at seriously high speeds and in many instances with a least one and on many occasions with two pillion passengers and often with no helmets.
"I am not sure if the parents realise their insurance will not cover them for an illegal activity.
"Most people have home and contents insurance which comes with $30M Public Liability. If you don't believe me ring one of the major insurance companies and ask them if they will cover an illegal activity.
"Without insurance cover, if a rider crashes and seriously injures a pedestrian or a pillion passenger they will be personally liable. In the case of child rider, it will be the parents who are liable."
The expert said, ensuring the legal requirements of riding an e-bike were policed, would limit accidents if the bikes are being ridden at a sensible speed which is the purpose of the law as it currently stands.
"It would also significantly reduce the likelihood of a serious accident occurring and the subsequent trauma and financial impact that would eventuate.
"I am perplexed as to why the law is not being enforced. It is there for good reason. To keep people safe. Our e-bike law is consistent with nearly all countries around the world.
"If I was the distributor of these bikes, I would be ensuring that they advise their retailers to provide their customers with a written statement about how the bikes are to be ridden legally on public roads etc and getting the customer to sign a copy for the retailer to retain so that if a serious accident occurs through illegal use of the bike the retailer has evidence that the customer was informed."
