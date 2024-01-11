St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police crackdown on illegal use of e-bikes at Cronulla following flood of complaints

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An e-bike in Cronulla mall, where the riding of all types of bikes is banned. Picture by John Veage
An e-bike in Cronulla mall, where the riding of all types of bikes is banned. Picture by John Veage

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.