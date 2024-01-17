St George letters: Poisoned trees show need to protect canopy

Given the recent disturbing news of 20 native trees being poisoned in Moore Reserve on the banks of Oatley Bay and countless other accounts of trees being poisoned throughout our suburbs, a single savage soul can deal a mighty blow on our native vegetation and further fragment our tree corridors, so intrinsically important for the survival of our remnant native animals. Many of our native animals are arboreal - meaning that they live in trees and rely on such for their survival. These green corridors allow for free movement of native fauna away from introduced predatory animals who will decimate them at ground level.
Our remnant trees indicate the original floristics of the area. Depending on the soil type and aspect there should be a remnant native tree for every nook and cranny and these can still be found in fragmented bushland reserves, on nature strips and in some people's yards.
We at Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) have been motivated by the principle of increasing tree corridors/green canopies for a myriad of reasons, the main one being the preservation of remnant trees and the protection of wildlife in our living suburbs.
In partnership with Georges River Council and Greater Sydney Landcare Network, OFF members have been busy planting mini forests in reserves around our local area. This is not just about plonking a solitary tree in a grassy paddock where it fights for its life from mowing impacts, compaction, dog wee concentrations and wanton delinquency. We need to bring these solitary trees into a group and then include middle storey and ground cover components for viable habitat. The plants grow faster and knit together more effectively for better results - particularly when regular maintenance is included and provided gratis by OFF members.
Georges River Council had been asked by Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) for some years to collate a Register listing Significant Trees in our LGA - a Significant Tree Register (STR).
The hopeful parallel outcome of a STR is that council would place a higher value on remnant native trees and recognise that they represent a type of vegetation that once blanketed our suburbs.
I genuinely feel that we have an obligation to First Nation People and the engaged public to do our best to continue the lineage of locally native trees so that "Country" still has a semblance (of sorts) to the original vegetation cover and is recognised as so.
I am more concerned than ever with the current depletion of our tree canopy and implore council to adopt a very enthusiastic/desperate Tree Planting Program with an emphasis on reestablishing the original natural species of tree and shrub layer to ensure that we CAN care for country and that country is true to its original biodiversity so that Acknowledgment of Country goes beyond tokenism and is enshrined as an Australianism .
The Sydenham - Bankstown Line will shut down for 12 months to allow work on the new Metro Line. So what you may say.
When this project began, concern was raised about overcrowding on the local line from Padstow, Riverwood. Narwee, Beverly Hills, Kingsgrove and Bexley North. One of the reasons for new computer Car Parking at Riverwood and Beverly Hills was to accommodate extra commuters during this shutdown. Sadly the Beverly Hills car park is being built at snail pace.
The State Government has a major problem finding replacement buses and bus drivers within six months so many people will be looking for alternative transport to the City.
In the past a junction existed at Beverly Hills allowing local trains to cross to the express line and divert at Turrella to the City via Redfern. This would allow passengers to travel on their usual line from Sydenham and take up the City Circle line trains left vacant by the closed Bankstown Line.
I read with interest the article about Bayside Council`s project to erect informative plaques commemorating historical sites in the municipality. The Prime Minister`s Walk in Bardwell Valley Parklands is missing many plaques for recent prime minister and I would like to see them brought up to date.
Once again council seems to have planted new signage at Railway Parade Allawah opposite Allawah Hotel. Why have they made a "designated spot" for "Go Get" and other ride share companies? Wouldn't a disabled parking spot be more deserving so close to the entrance of Allawah Station.
As a rate payer I'm pretty peeved.
