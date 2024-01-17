St George letters: Poisoned trees show need to protect canopy

Given the recent disturbing news of 20 native trees being poisoned in Moore Reserve on the banks of Oatley Bay and countless other accounts of trees being poisoned throughout our suburbs, a single savage soul can deal a mighty blow on our native vegetation and further fragment our tree corridors, so intrinsically important for the survival of our remnant native animals. Many of our native animals are arboreal - meaning that they live in trees and rely on such for their survival. These green corridors allow for free movement of native fauna away from introduced predatory animals who will decimate them at ground level.