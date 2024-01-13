St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New hope for (un)Kempt Field

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 13 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Councillors Peter Mahoney and Ben Wang with Adrian Polhill of the Oately Flora and Fauna Conservation Society at Kempt Field, Allawah.
Georges River Councillors Peter Mahoney and Ben Wang with Adrian Polhill of the Oately Flora and Fauna Conservation Society at Kempt Field, Allawah.

A year after Georges River Council closed a large section of Kempt Field, Allawah due to subsidence, asbestos and ground gas emissions arising from its time as a garbage tip, a large section of the site remains closed to due safety concerns to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.