St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
New citizen Karianne fell in love with Sharks star...and Australia

Murray Trembath
Updated January 19 2024 - 11:31am, first published 8:30am
Karianne Lafrance and Wade Graham with William, 5, and Thomas, 3 at Wanda. Picture by John Veage
When French Canadian Karianne Lafrance came to Australia on a working holiday in 2015, her parents told her not to fall in love with an Aussie.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

