Dragons dramas will only toughen up team

The Dragons are left with only captain Ben Hunt and new signing Kyle Flanagan as their options in the halves after a recent bad run of off-season injuries.
New recruit Corey Allan unfortunately suffered a ruptured ACL during a routine drill at Thursday afternoon's training session and will undergo a knee reconstruction, with an expected return-to-play timeframe of approximately nine months, ruling him out for the entire 2024 season.
It's the worst news for Allan who only joined the club a month ago given he only signed a one year deal after previous stints at the Roosters, Bulldogs and Rabbitohs.
The Red V still have a lot of salary cap space for this season but this series of bad luck may likely find them trying to sign players on the run and talent is hard to find.
Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan expressed his disappointment, saying its is terrible news both for Corey and the club.
"He had settled in well since joining the club in December and was set to push for a club debut in the backline early in the season."
Allan had only said last week said he was happy to play anywhere in the backline.
"Shane was honest and open with me so it was pretty easy to be here and have the opportunity to play some good football."
This news came in the same week that scans also revealed that their new young half Ronald Volkman had arrived at St George Illawarra with a debilitating shoulder issue that required season-ending surgery.
Volkman was signed from the Warriors on a one-year deal.
However, the Dragons hadn't registered his contract and when he took to the field, it became clear that he was still struggling with the effects of a shoulder reconstruction in 2022.
The club put out a statement saying it was regrettable his anticipated signing will not proceed as planned due to the outcome of comprehensive medical testing, revealing the necessity for major shoulder surgery.
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb also expressed his disappointment, saying football can be unpredictable, and they must forge ahead.
"It's disappointing for everyone concerned; Ronald's enthusiasm matched our excitement.
"Our sincere wishes for Ronald's swift recovery and success in the upcoming chapters of his career. At the same time, we'll work with Corey Allan to get him back to full health as soon as possible." Webb said
Despite these recent developments, the Dragons remain focused on building a strong and committed squad and coach Flanagan still wants to challenge for the top eight.
