St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragons dramas will only toughen up team

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 15 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Dragons Corey Allan suffered a ruptured ACL during a routine drill at a last week's training session and will undergo a knee reconstruction ruling him out for the entire 2024 season. Picture NRL Images
New Dragons Corey Allan suffered a ruptured ACL during a routine drill at a last week's training session and will undergo a knee reconstruction ruling him out for the entire 2024 season. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons are left with only captain Ben Hunt and new signing Kyle Flanagan as their options in the halves after a recent bad run of off-season injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.