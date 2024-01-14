Olympic hold Greek Cup

The highly anticipated match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday between Sydney Olympic FC and South Melbourne FC, two iconic Greek heritage football clubs, was a bonus for the home team with Sydney Olympic winning 1-0.
It was an epic day of football, family, friends, culture in Kogarah for the Greek community for the match named after the esteemed newspaper, which had promised to be an electrifying encounter between the two historic clubs.
The Greek Herald Cup represents a new chapter in the history of Sydney Olympic and South Melbourne, as they gear up for the inaugural 2025 National Second Tier competition.
Both clubs were recently confirmed among the eight foundation clubs to participate in the NST set to commence in March/April 2025.
Sydney Olympic thanked ground announcer Andrew Paschalidis and all their supporters and football friends at South Melbourne FC and they look forward to meeting again in 2025.
