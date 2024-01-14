St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Olympic hold Greek Cup

John Veage
By John Veage
January 15 2024 - 8:00am
Sydney Olympic wins 1-0 Picture Dean Petranker.
The highly anticipated match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday between Sydney Olympic FC and South Melbourne FC, two iconic Greek heritage football clubs, was a bonus for the home team with Sydney Olympic winning 1-0.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

