Sydney Festival takes over Sutherland

This January, the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will present two theatrical works as part of Sydney Festival, celebrating the creativity and vibrancy of the arts field across Sydney and surrounds.
As part of this new lineup, The Sutherland Pavilion will be presenting Wayfinder by leading contemporary dance company Dancenorth Australia, and Edge of Reality: Elvis Presley Songbook featuring Joe Camilleri and Deborah Conway.
A highlight at the Brisbane Festival, Wayfinder is a kaleidoscopic fusion of dance, music and art. Directed by Amber Haines and Kyle Page, Dancenorth Australia join forces with three-time Grammy nominated Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote and sound artist Byron J Scullin to create this piece of work.
Following Wayfinder comes another festival favourite, Edge of Reality, a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley. A celebration of this prolific musician, the performance takes audiences through Elvis' classic songbook, with re-imagined renditions performed by Australian performers Joe Camilleri and Deborah Conway.
Featuring a seven-piece band, this foot-tapping production was created by Paul Grabowsky.
There are two evening performances of Wayfinder on January 19 and 20, followed by a stand-alone Edge of Reality performance on January 27.
