Australia Day events and activities in the Sutherland Shire

By Nicki Davey
January 17 2024 - 8:30am
The Australia Day and Cronulla Vibes concerts will take place at Cronulla Beach across the Australia Day long weekend. Picture supplied
Whether you choose to mark the day or not, there will be plenty of choice for those looking for entertainment and activities on and around Australia Day in the Sutherland Shire.

