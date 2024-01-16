Australia Day events and activities in the Sutherland Shire

Whether you choose to mark the day or not, there will be plenty of choice for those looking for entertainment and activities on and around Australia Day in the Sutherland Shire.
The Sunset Cultural Ceremony, staged each year on the banks of the Woronora River, welcomes local residents to share in the story telling and cultural traditions of the Dharawal speaking people who have been custodians of the land on which the Sutherland Shire sits for tens of thousands of years.
The event will take place from 5pm on Thursday, January 25, and local residents are invited to be inspired by the enduring strength of the world's oldest living culture, and the way it continues to be practiced and celebrated within the Sutherland Shire.
A stellar selection of the Sutherland Shire's hottest musical talent will take to the stage this Australia Day long weekend, joining some of the nation's biggest name performers across two huge days of concerts at Cronulla.
Audiences will be treated to performances by established stars such as former Noiseworks and INXS frontman Jon Stevens, Australian Idol alumni Paulini and X-Factor winner and Eurovision song contest representative Isaiah Firebrace on Australia Day itself.
Then an eclectic mix of local talent will keep music lovers entertained at the free Cronulla Vibes event, set to be staged on Saturday, January 27, providing even more reason to dust off the dancing shoes and enjoy some scintillating sounds provided by a diverse group of talented local musicians.
