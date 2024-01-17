Record number of sea rescues in Botany Bay

Marine rescues were up 18 per cent across NSW waterways last with with the Greater Sydney Region including Botany Bay recording the highest number of search and rescue missions and second highest number of emergency responses.
Overall, the volunteers of Marine Rescue NSW completed their busiest year on record with 4,786 search and rescue missions across the state in 2023.
The Greater Sydney Region recorded 1,774 search and rescue missions including 285 emergency responses with 4,262 people safely returned to shore.
Locations of highest demand were Sydney (State Communications Centre), Botany, Port Hacking and Port Jackson.
Marine Rescue NSW is the State's volunteer marine rescue service with more than 3,000 volunteers in 45 units along the coastline from Point Danger to Eden, on Lord Howe Island and inland on the Alpine Lakes and on the Murray River at Moama.
All six regions with Marine Rescue NSW units had a record number of rescues in 2023 including the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter/Central Coast, Greater Sydney, Illawarra and Monaro.
Surpassing last year's record figure, the volunteer water rescue organisation safely returned 10,645 people to shore in an 18 per cent increase in rescue missions.
Lake Macquarie was the busiest area for rescue missions across NSW, while a quarter of the Botany Port Hacking unit's 400 missions were emergency responses.
The Botany Port Hacking unit covers Botany Bay, Georges River, Port Hacking and 30 nautical miles offshore where a large volume of traffic and variable conditions can lead to boaters and paddlers needing assistance.
More than half the incidents in 2023 could potentially have been avoided with better boat maintenance, with 57 per cent of calls for mechanical, battery or fuel issues.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott said almost a third of incidents last year were emergencies such as capsized boats, missing people, groundings and fires on vessels."
"Response times for these incidents is reduced dramatically if a boater is logged on with Marine Rescue NSW," Commissioner Schott said.
"We ask all boaters to ensure that they check their vessel's engine and battery every time they plan to head out on the water."
"Mechanical and fuel issues can quickly become life-threatening emergencies on the water, so make sure you have enough fuel and some in reserve."
Boat users are urged to follow these steps to stay safe this boating season:
Log On and Off with Marine Rescue via VHF Channel 16 or use the free Marine Rescue NSW app available for iOS and Android devices.
Make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket.
Make sure your vessel's engine and battery are working.
Make sure you have enough fuel and some in reserve.
Always check conditions and safety equipment.
Rescue breakdown:
Northern Rivers - 353 search and rescue missions including 213 emergency responses with 733 people safely returned to shore. Locations of highest demand were Point Danger, Ballina and Iluka Yamba.
Mid North Coast - 390 search and rescue missions including 213 emergency responses with 907 people safely returned to shore. Locations of highest demand were Forster/Tuncurry, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.
Hunter/Central Coast - 1,511 search and rescue missions including 341 emergency responses with 3,079 people safely returned to shore. Locations of highest demand were Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and the Central Coast.
Greater Sydney - 1,774 search and rescue missions including 285 emergency responses with 4,262 people safely returned to shore (across all seven Greater Sydney units). Locations of highest demand were Sydney (State Communications Centre), Botany Port Hacking and Port Jackson.
Illawarra - 481 search and rescue missions including 245 emergency responses with 1,091 people safely returned to shore. Locations of highest demand were Port Kembla, Jervis Bay and Shoalhaven.
Monaro - 277 search and rescue missions including 180 emergency responses with 566 people safely returned to shore. Locations of highest demand were Batemans Bay, Eden and Narooma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.