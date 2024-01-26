St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Honour

Job with a purpose: how COVID-19 support led to national medal

EK
By Eva Kolimar
January 26 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosemary Burke receives an Australia Day Honour - a Public Service Medal, for her work in COVID-19 support. Picture by Chris Lane
Rosemary Burke receives an Australia Day Honour - a Public Service Medal, for her work in COVID-19 support. Picture by Chris Lane

Looking back to when COVID-19 struck, Rosemary Burke of Sutherland can now say it was the most amazing time period of her working life, and highlight of her career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.