Georges River 2024 Lunar Year Year set to welcome 50,000

January 20 2024 - 10:30am
Georges River Council is set to host Sydney Metro's biggest council-led Lunar New Year celebration as it welcomes the Year of the Dragon on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Hurstville.

