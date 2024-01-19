Georges River 2024 Lunar Year Year set to welcome 50,000

Georges River Council is set to host Sydney Metro's biggest council-led Lunar New Year celebration as it welcomes the Year of the Dragon on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Hurstville.
This year marks the 21st year that the Lunar New Year Festival is celebrated in Hurstville with 50,000 visitors expected to welcome the Year of the Dragon.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said, "Lunar New Year is one of Council's largest community celebrations for locals and visitors to Hurstville, and this will be our biggest yet.
"We are very excited to host the largest council-led Sydney Metro Lunar New Year celebration for 2024, as we pride ourselves on being Sydney's Connected Community.
"This year is more significant as we welcome the Year of the Dragon which is associated with prosperity, luck, and power.
"The dragon is extra special to Georges River Council, as it is our Council's mascot, referencing the legend of Saint George and representing Council's connection with the wider St George area.
"Visitors can expect the traditional activities such as lion dancing, red envelope giveaways and different cuisines to enjoy; this is also a time for families to spend time together and embrace traditions."
As part of Council's commitment to public art, Council and Major Sponsor SBS engaged emerging Sydney-based artists Maria Thaddea, Chenxi (Hilda) Zhang and Penny Zhang to create a public art mural for Lunar New Year.
Their artwork, Tatalita features new year babies riding a paper cut out dragon. Each baby will hold an element that symbolises hope and prosperity, that also references the suburb's past and present such as a wooden log in reference to Hurstville's historical ties to the wood industry and 2024's zodiac element to celebrate Lunar New Year. The mural will be on display at Hurstville Interchange Park during the festival.
"SBS is pleased to once again collaborate with Georges River Council in the thoughtful selection of a public artwork installation in Hurstville," said Mandarin Executive Producer, SBS Chinese Li Li Zhou.
"The SBS Chinese team played a role in evaluating and selecting this year's award-winning pieces.
"All submissions showcased remarkable creativity, centered around the shared theme of the Year of the Dragon. As the only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac, the dragon is a symbol of auspiciousness, prosperity, vitality, and dignity, holding profound cultural importance in Chinese traditions. SBS eagerly anticipates celebrating this diverse and vibrant cultural festival alongside the community."
Funding for the event has been provided by the NSW Government through the Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Grants Program.
Lunar New Year Festival 2024 details and highlights
When: Saturday 3 February 2024
Time: 12.00pm to 9.00pm
Where: Forest Road Hurstville
Cost: Free
Public Art Mural
Hurstville Interchange Park, on display all day.T atalita depicts New Year babies riding a dragon paper cut-out. Representing the 2024 Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon and drawing from Hurstville's rich historical and cultural tapestry, each baby will hold an element that represents the suburb's past and present.
Pogo the new year Dragon
Hurstville Plaza, on display all day:
ogo comes from the scientific name 'Pogona Vitticeps' more commonly known as Pogona or Central Bearded Dragon, the closest living reptilian ancestor to the mythical Dragon. Pogo oversees the Hurstville CBD with a strong stance that symbolises a connection with the legend of Saint George, representing both our connection with the wider St George area and Council's aim to be a positive leader for change. In Chinese mythology and folklore, dragons traditionally symbolise power and strength and are held in high esteem for their dignity and power for good.
Lunar Food Stalls
Forest Road, from 12.00pm:
Explore the foodie paradise in the heart of Hurstville with Sydney South's best Asian cuisine on offer to tantalise the tastebuds.
Taste of Lunar New Year
Hurstville, every Saturday from 27 January to 24 February, and Friday 16 February:
Witness the special eye-dotting ceremony by Yau Kung Mun Association to awaken the lions to the beat of the drums, bringing good luck.
Official exhibition opening: Empyrean Landscape: The Year of the Dragon art exhibition
Hurstville Museum & Gallery, 2.00pm:
Official opening ceremony kicks off with lion dancing and speeches at 3.00pm but local community organisations showcasing their performances and stories through folk song, cultural dance, singing, martial arts and instruments will commence at 2.00pm and finish at 9.00pm.
Stage Performances
Hurstville Plaza, from 2.00pm:
Official opening ceremony kicks off with lion dancing and speeches at 3.00pm but local community organisations showcasing their performances and stories through folk song, cultural dance, singing, martial arts and instruments will commence at 2.00pm and finish at 9.00pm.
Roving Performances
Forest Road, various times:
Activities and roving entertainment including God of Wealth returns to hand out red pockets for good luck and prosperity. NRLW players from St George and Illawarra Dragons will have a meet and greet with fans. Council's mascot, Georgie the Dragon, will also be holding a meet and greet. Michael Speranza will perform a fire breathing dragon inspired show as well as the return of the Tian Guo Marching band down Forest Road.
Cooking Demonstrations
Forest Road, various times:
Major Sponsor, Asian Inspirations, will showcase vibrant cooking demonstrations.
