Charity will begin at home for Dragons trial

For the first time in its history the South Sydney Rabbitohs will take on the St George Illawarra Dragons at the annual pre-season, Charity Shield match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, February 17 at 8.05pm.
The match is an annual pre-season game played before the start of the Premiership regular season and has been played since 1982.
The Dragons under coach Shane Flanagan are now back training at Kogarah every week and are set to play five or six NRL games in 2024 at their historical home ground.
Dragons Samoan International second rower Jaydn Su'a who inspected the venue last week with Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir has played for both Charity Shield teams and said Netstrata Jubilee Oval is actually his favourite field to play at.
"I don't know if it's because I feel I have better games here but I'm really looking forward to the game.
"Pre-season training has been tough with our new coach lifting the standards for the team so it will be good to just play some football."
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir expressed his excitement for the highly-anticipated 2024 NRL pre-season opener at Georges River Council's premium sporting facility during the first official week of the NRL's Pre-season Challenge.
"Georges River is proud to host this iconic event to help kick off the 2024 rugby league season," he said
"The Charity Shield is not just a coveted trophy for both clubs, it is a battle fought for a greater cause.
"Since 1982, the Rabbitohs and Dragons have done battle in the Charity Shield to not only ring in the season, but to raise money for charity, with thousands of dollars donated to hospitals in both the South Sydney and St George areas thanks to both clubs' generous efforts.
"I would like to welcome both clubs to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for this titanic clash and thank them for their generous efforts."
The Charity Shield clash will be the second leg of a NRL double-header with the Eels and Raiders meeting beforehand.
The trial fixture will be Shane Flanagan's first match as St George Illawarra Dragons coach, with fans eager to see how the team performs under his leadership.
The Charity Shield clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs will be the Dragons' first of two NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches in 2024, with the February 17 match to be played at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium before the side travels to Mudgee to face off against the Wests Tigers on February 24.
Rabbitohs fans will be expecting strong performances the team before their 2024 NRL season kick-off in March in Las Vegas, USA.
