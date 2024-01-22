Keep the kids busy for the remainder of the school holidays

Counting down until school starts up again? Whether you're juggling the kids at home with work or you're wondering how to fill the remaining week and a half of school holidays to get the kids away from screens, here are some ideas.
Coloured sand art workshop
January 24 from 10.30am-11.15am
Cost is $5 (no refunds), booking required. 'Sea-ze' the day these school holidays by making your own colourful sand art masterpiece. Budding artists will use a kaleidoscope of colourful sand to bring sea creatures to life on adhesive boards. Kids can even take their artworks with them to display at home. Suitable for ages 9 to 12 years. Phone: 9710 0351.
SOUTH VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTRE
January 23. Ice Cream Decorating Class C9 Chocolate and Gelato. Session one at 11am and session two at midday. Get ready for a sweet and creamy ice cream decorating session at C9 Chocolate and Gelato. A hands-on experience in creating your own scrumptious ice cream masterpiece. Spaces are limited.
January 24. Grazing Board Making Class at Panetta Mercato, same session times as above. A hands-on experience in crafting an exquisite grazing masterpiece. Limited spaces available.
Calling all young chefs, foodies, and dessert enthusiasts. Kids' Burger Making Class at Grill'd. January 25 session one is at 10am and session two is at 11am. Ahands-on experience in crafting a delicious burger creation. Limited spaces available.
January 25 from 10.15am-11.30am
Mini-marker: Make your mark
Experiment with different materials as you make your mark on paper! Practising motor and sensory skills through stories, music, exhibitions, art and craft. The program aims to engage children aged three-five years and their parent or carer to learn and develop skills together. Each month you practice a motor and sensory process through exploration of exhibitions, and story, song, art, and craft. Adults are encouraged to participate and guide their little one through the session to learn and grow together. The monthly program runs on the fourth Thursday and Saturday of the month and consists of story/song time, a tour of our exhibition and getting hands on together in art and craft.
Cost is $8 per child and for one adult.
Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/CNKNR
SUTHERLAND LIBRARY
Game on! Drop in board games for youth
January 25 from 2pm-4pm
Teens - are you feeling 'board' these school holidays? Come along to Sutherland Library to try a new collection of board games! Card games, strategy games, party games - there is something for everyone, and all experience levels are covered. No bookings required - just bring your mates and drop in. Suitable for ages 13 to 18.
CRONULLA PARK
Cinema Under the Stars
January 25 at 6.30pm, screening of Blueback. Based on the best-selling novel by Tim Winton, Blueback is a timely tale about the ocean, a beautiful marine creature, and a young girl's power to change the world.
Grab your family and friends, along with a picnic, cosy rug, or low chairs, for an enjoyable evening of cinema magic. Local retailers will be open for food purchases, there will be no food trucks at the event. For further information on screening times and locations, visit go.ssc.nsw.gov.au/CUTS24FB
ANZAC OVAL, ENGADINE
January 26, The Super Mario Bros Movie. Based on Nintendo's Super Mario video game, a plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.
PARC MENAI
January 27, Sonic the Hedgehog. Based on the video game franchise from Sega. After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help Sonic defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him.
SUTHERLAND, CARINGBAH, ENGADINE LEISURE CENTRES
January 26. Make a splash at a pool part with DJs playing between 10am - 2pm - free swim entry during this time. Cafe and kiosks will be open for snacks, drinks and ice-blocks. Customers are welcome to bring along a picnic and picnic rug - enjoy a swim, dance to the music and share time with loved ones. Alcohol-free zone. Subject to change due to bad weather or unforeseen operational changes.
COMO POOL
Open from midday-7pm.
HURSTVILLE MUSEUM AND GALLERY
Feb 3, 10.15am-midday
Art/Play/Make: Plundering pirates
Ahoy buccaneers! Let's plunder craft supplies and create some fun pirate-themed art. Lets kids play, experiment, and explore their creativity through art and craft. This Saturday monthly program for children aged 6-8 years is designed so that any child can join with no prior skills or knowledge.
Cost is $8 per child.
Programs are fully supervised by qualified staff. Due to class size restrictions, younger siblings are not permitted in the activity. No refunds for cancellations or missed bookings. Program swapping is not permitted.
Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/CNKOF
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.