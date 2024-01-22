Keep the kids busy for the remainder of the school holidays

Experiment with different materials as you make your mark on paper! Practising motor and sensory skills through stories, music, exhibitions, art and craft. The program aims to engage children aged three-five years and their parent or carer to learn and develop skills together. Each month you practice a motor and sensory process through exploration of exhibitions, and story, song, art, and craft. Adults are encouraged to participate and guide their little one through the session to learn and grow together. The monthly program runs on the fourth Thursday and Saturday of the month and consists of story/song time, a tour of our exhibition and getting hands on together in art and craft.