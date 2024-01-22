St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
NPL's newest team on the block

John Veage
By John Veage
January 22 2024 - 11:17am
St George FC will be looking towards causing a few major upsets.
After a year of triumph, newly promoted National Premier Leagues Men's NSW side St George FC will be looking towards causing a few major upsets as their coach Jané Talcevski and his troops commence their journey in the state's top-flight men's competition.

