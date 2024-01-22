NPL's newest team on the block

After a year of triumph, newly promoted National Premier Leagues Men's NSW side St George FC will be looking towards causing a few major upsets as their coach Jané Talcevski and his troops commence their journey in the state's top-flight men's competition.
Kicking off their 2024 campaign on Friday February 16, St George FC will travel to Cromer Park to face Manly United in the competition's opening round encounter.
Having signed the majority of its playing group that won promotion in 2023 defeating Mt Druitt Town Rangers, St George FC will have new recruits Nikola Skataric, Peter Grozos, Caio De Godoy, George Daniel and Thomas Brown ready to go for the new season.
The club's first home game will be a tough round 2 clash against Blacktown City FC at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Saturday, February 24.
Round 5 will feature the club's highly anticipated clash against local red and white rivals -St George City at Penshurst Park on Sunday, March 10.
