St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Councillor and civil celebrant Carol Provan awarded OAM

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 26 2024 - 7:33am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol Provan has been awarded an OAM for service to local government, and to the community of Sutherland Shire. Picture by John Veage
Carol Provan has been awarded an OAM for service to local government, and to the community of Sutherland Shire. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire deputy mayor Carol Provan, a 24-year council veteran, says her job is simple - "to represent people".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.