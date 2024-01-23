Enjoy luxury parkside living

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Take a leisurely stroll to the water's edge through Burraneer Park and immerse yourself in the tranquillity of what is literally across the road from this near-new home.
Designed by Paul Grounds at GUD Studios, this executive entertainer, showcases grand ceilings throughout with highlight windows guiding the natural light right through the open-plan living and kitchen spaces.
The bespoke kitchen with Smeg appliances and stone benches flows to the expansive covered entertainers decking with an inbuilt barbecue.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said the home overlooks Burraneer Park with its lush tree-lined paths and bike track.
"This outdoor haven becomes the perfect backdrop for relaxation and entertainment," Matt said.
Featuring four generous bedrooms, one conveniently on the ground level, this home offers a versatile layout.
With a second living area upstairs, a balcony with a leafy outlook, and potential for a fifth bedroom, flexibility is at the forefront of its design.
"The ultra-wide frontage ensures captivating park views from every living space and bedroom, harmoniously blending nature with modern living," Matt said.
Additional highlights include ducted air-conditioning, auto lock-up garage, easy access to Port Hacking waterways, and being located mere minutes from Cronulla's beaches.
