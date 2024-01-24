St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pesce the front-runner in battle for Liberal preselection for Cook

Updated January 25 2024 - 9:24am, first published 8:23am
Carmelo Pesce and Scott Morrison at the opening of an upgrade of Lilli Pilli Football Club's clubhouse in 2019. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce is the front-runner at this early stage to be the Liberal candidate for Cook following Scott Morrison's resignation announcement.

