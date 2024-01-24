St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'I didn't waste a day': Scott Morrison reflects on 16 years as Cook MP

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 25 2024 - 10:04am, first published 6:38am
Scott Morrison in Cronulla mall after an interview with the Leader at his nearby electoral office. Picture by Chris Lane
Scott Morrison in Cronulla mall after an interview with the Leader at his nearby electoral office. Picture by Chris Lane

Scott Morrison has thanked his local community for the support they showed him through "the best and the hardest of times" during more than 16 years as the MP for Cook.

