From Italy with love

Long-time St George residents and Leader readers, Onfrio (Vic) and Celestina Vittorio share a special milestone year in 2024 - their 60th wedding anniversary.
The Mortdale couple were married on February 5 in 1964 in a small village called Fautari in Sicily, Italy. It was a double celebration because that was also Celestina's birthday.
They migrated to Australia in the same year and operated a small family run corner fruit shop for 40 years at Penshurst.
They have four children and six grandchildren.
