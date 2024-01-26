St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Indigenous Sunset Cultural Ceremony at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 26 2024 - 11:36am
Hundreds of people attended the Indigenous Sunset Cultural Ceremony in Burnum Burnum Sanctuary at Woronora on Thursday evening.

