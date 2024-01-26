Photos | Indigenous Sunset Cultural Ceremony at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary

Hundreds of people attended the Indigenous Sunset Cultural Ceremony in Burnum Burnum Sanctuary at Woronora on Thursday evening.
The ceremony launched Sutherland Shire Council's three-day Australia Day program.
Residents were invited to "listen and learn about First Nations culture and storytelling in an evening of reflection", which included a yarning circle, First Nations stalls and a Sutherland Rotary BBQ.
The council said the ceremony, presented by local Aboriginal Elders, "acknowledges that for First Nations Peoples, Australia Day carries different connotations".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.